Selena Gomez announces departure from social media

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Selena Gomez is stepping back from social media. She recently revealed in an Instagram Story that she was “focusing on what really matters” alongside a video of record producer boyfriend Benny Blanco having a playful moment with two young children.

“I’m off social media for a while”, she said. The ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ alum has never been shy about taking breaks from social media, reports ‘People’ magazine.



In October she revealed that she would be stepping back from her socials "because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world.”



“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she added at the time before going on to say that "ALL people” need to be protected, “especially children,” and that "violence needs to be stopped for good.”

“I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag," she said, quoted by ‘People’. "I just can't stand by with innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.”



Her recent social media break announcement comes after she shared a snap of her having a romantic kiss with Blanco, 35, at the 2024 Golden Globes.



The photo showed Gomez holding Blanco’s neck while wearing the red and black Giorgio Armani dress and black jacket she wore to the awards. “I won,” her caption read as the two embraced in the sweet moment.

