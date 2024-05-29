Second single from Pushpa 2 ‘The Couple Song’ unveiled

CHENNAI: Makers of the much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule released the second single from the film on Wednesday. Titled The Couple Song and Soodana in Tamil, the song released in five other languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Hindi.



Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film is helmed by Sukumar. The lyrical video of Soodana features the BTS clips from the sets during the shoot of the song. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Shreya Ghoshal lent her voice to The Couple Song.

Mireslow Kuba Brozek is handling the cinematography while Ruben and Karthika Srinivas are taking care of the edits.



Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit screens on August 15, marking Independence Day.