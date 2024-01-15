Season 6 of Neha Dhupia's podcast to arrive in video format on JioTV

MUMBAI: The sixth season of actor Neha Dhupia's podcast "No Filter Neha" will premiere in a video format on JioTV, the makers said on Monday.

According to a press release, the new chapter will showcase Dhupia in conversation with renowned personalities from the film industry, offering listeners an exclusive insight into their lives. Dhupia, who also serves as a producer on "No Filter Neha", said she is excited to reintroduce the sixth season of her podcast in a novel video format with JioTV.

"Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable.

"This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry," the actor said in a statement.

The new season of "No Filter Neha" with a "video first approach" will be available for the viewers on JioTV, a live TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited with over 1,000 channels in more than 15 languages and 12 genres.

On the film front, Dhupia was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film "A Thursday".