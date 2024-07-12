Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum talk about each other’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ roles

MUMBAI: Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s latest release is “Fly Me To The Moon” and the two have talked about their roles in the film, which is directed by Greg Berlanti.

“Fly Me To The Moon” tells a love story between Kelly and Cole while also addressing the highs and lows of the Apollo mission to the Moon.

Speaking about Channing’s character, Johansson shared, “I don’t think Cole really understands what Kelly has to offer the project.”

The actress added that Tatum's character is a very pragmatic person and sees her as an obstacle.

“The process of how this project is funded, what kind of support it needs, how he has to play along - it’s just not at all in his vocabulary. He just does not understand her purpose there at all. She’s the secret weapon he doesn’t know he needs to win.”

Tatum shared that his character is much more concerned with what is real and doesn’t have time in his life for what he feels to be the silliness of public relations.

“She’s just the last thing that he thought he was gonna have to deal with,” said Tatum.

Tatum added: “Kelly comes in like a hurricane and, in his mind, she wrecks everything and creates more problems than solutions - when really, she’s the linchpin to the whole thing.”

“Fly Me To The Moon” is a set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task.

The film also features Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson.