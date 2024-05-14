Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi-starrer Weapon to release this month

CHENNAI: A sci-fi thriller that features Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi and Tanya Hope in the lead role, Weapon is written and directed by Guhan Senniappan. The makers of the film announced that Weapon will hit the screens in May this year.

Filmmaker Guhan Senniappan said, “Weapon is a sci-fi action-thriller, based on Superhuman element. It’s a fast-paced high-octane movie that will keep audience engaged with lots of twists and turns. This would have not been possible without the support of producers MS Manzoor, MS Abdul Kadar, and MS Ajeesh.”

Bankrolled by Million Studio, Weapon also stars Rajeev Menon, Rajeev Pillai, Yashika Aannand, Mime Gopi, Maya Krishnan and Vinothini Vaidyanathan, among others.

Talking about working with Sathyaraj, Vasanth and Rajeev Menon, the filmmaker shared, “Sathyaraj sir has delivered a remarkable performance as protagonist. For the first time, he appears in a different dimension as Superhuman, which will be liked by all. His immense dedication and flawless performance inspired me a lot. Vasanth Ravi has essayed a equally powerful character in this movie that encapsulates lots of twists, turns and surprises. Rajeev Menon sir has performed the stylish and aggressive villain in this movie.”

Ghibran is composing music. Prabhu Raghav is the cinematographer, while Gopi Krishna is handling the edits.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Guhan revealed, “We will have a proper universe with these characters and they will all be interlinked in our upcoming films. The world will be getting bigger and better.”