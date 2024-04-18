Sargun Mehta is a vision to behold in mini skirt; asks fans to 'focus on me'

MUMBAI: Renowned for her work in Punjabi films such as 'Qismat', 'Kala Shah Kala', and 'Saunkan Saunkne', actress Sargun Mehta treated her fans to stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, accompanied by a quirky caption.

Sargun is an avid social media user and enjoys 9.1 million followers on Instagram.

On Thursday, she shared a string of pictures wearing a black sleeveless top paired with a colourful mini skirt.



The post was captioned: "Forget about them. Focus on me."

Sargun made her film debut with the 2015 Punjabi historical romantic drama ‘Angrej’, directed by Simerjit Singh, where she portrayed the character of Dhan Kaur alongside Amrinder Gill as Angrej ‘Geja’.

Recently, she appeared in the movie 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri'. Alongside her husband, actor Ravi Dubey, Sargun serves as a producer for TV shows such as 'Junooniyat' and 'Dalchini'.