'Sarfira' trailer out: Akshay Kumar as Vir Matre aims to make flying affordable for all

MUMBAI: Makers of Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal-starrer 'Sarfira' have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the flick.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Akshay dropped the trailer with a caption that read, "Sapne woh nahi jo aap sote huye dekhte hain, sapne woh hote hain jo aapko sone hi nahi dete. Ek aise hi sapne ki kahani hai Sarfira. Trailer Out Now."

The trailer begins with Akshay's character in debt, stating his first goal with any money he gets will be to repay his loans. He is also passionate about a startup idea that he believes will succeed. The trailer then shows Akshay heading to the city to pitch his low-cost airline idea to airline tycoon Paresh Rawal, who rejects the proposal.

He is then advised to return to his village and take up farming instead. However, he vows to break both cost and caste barriers to make flying accessible to everyone. The trailer shows Akshay's determination to overcome all challenges to fulfil the dreams of ordinary people.

The film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. The film also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

Sharing her excitement, director Sudha Kongara stated, "With 'Sarfira,' we have aimed to craft a musical marvel that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the viewers' hearts. The soundtrack is diverse and will connect with fans across segments."

An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase dreams even if the world calls you crazy.

'Sarfira' is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination and jugaad, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics.

National award winner, Sudha Kongara is the director of the film. She has previously directed 'Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) and 'Saala Khadoos' (Hindi), which was also made in Telugu as 'Guru', and 'Soorarai Pottru' itself.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra.

South actor Suriya who had played the lead role in 'Soorarai Pottru', will also be seen in a guest appearance role in 'Sarfira'.