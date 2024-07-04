'Sarfira': Akshay, Radhika Madan's fun wedding anthem 'Chaawat' unveiled

MUMBAI: After releasing the soulful track 'Khudaya', the makers of the much-anticipated film 'Sarfira' starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan unveiled the fun wedding anthem 'Chaawat'. Titled 'Chaawat,' this Maharashtrian-themed track promises to be the highlight of every celebration this season.

Taking to his X, Akshay treated fans with a new song video and captioned the post, which read, "Vir and Rani - Two Sarfiras, one wedding and a whole lot of love! Watch the joyous celebrations unfold with #Chaawat. Song Out Now. #Sarfira - landing in cinemas on 12th July 2024."

The video features Akshay and Radhika showing off their dance moves. They are also seen doing lavani dance. Penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the lyrics of 'Chaawat' are a delightful ode to love and celebration. The song's composition by G.V Prakash Kumar. The soulful voice of Shreya Ghoshal elevates 'Chaawat' to another level, adding a touch of grace and joy that is simply enchanting.

Vir and Rani - Two Sarfiras, one wedding and a whole lot of love!

Watch the joyous celebrations unfold with #Chaawat.



Song Out Now – https://t.co/NasCR7vqZK#Sarfira – landing in cinemas on 12th July 2024 pic.twitter.com/l5jBXIhG1S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 4, 2024

Directed by national award winner Sudha Kongara, known for her critically acclaimed works like 'Irudhi Suttru' and 'Soorarai Pottru', the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry. Recently, makers unveiled the trailer.



The trailer of 'Sarfira' showcases Akshay Kumar in a role that has captivated audiences, portraying an underdog determined to challenge socio-economic barriers and make flying accessible to all.

His performance has received praise, with director Suriya expressing his gratitude on social media. Suriya, who makes a guest appearance in the film, shared his admiration for Akshay Kumar's dedication to bringing this inspiring story to the screen. 'Sarfira' is not just a film; it's an ode to the dreams that keep us awake," remarked Akshay Kumar in an Instagram post unveiling the trailer.

The narrative follows his character's journey from debt-ridden beginnings to visionary entrepreneurship, navigating obstacles with resilience and innovation.

Scheduled for release on July 12, 2024, 'Sarfira' features a stellar cast including Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas alongside Akshay Kumar.