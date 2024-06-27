'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan-starrer song 'Khudaya' to be out on this date

MUMBAI: After the song 'Maar Udi', makers of Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sarfira' are all set to unveil the second song 'Khudaya'. Taking to Instagram, Akshay dropped a motion video of the song featuring him and Radhika Madan.

Along with the video, he wrote, "Sharing a piece of our heart with you... #Khudaya song out tomorrow at 11.45 am. Stay tuned."

The song will be out on June 27. It seems to be a romantic song. On Monday, the makers of released the first track of the film, 'Maar Udi'. Sung by Yadu Krishnan, Sugandh Shekar, Haston Rodrigues, and Abhijith Rao, penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and composed by G.V Prakash Kumar. 'Maar Udi' embodies the spirit of resilience and courage.

Taking to X handle, Akshay treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "When life throws a challenge, just look it in the eye and #MaarUdi !! Song out now. It's time to be #Sarfira See you in theatres. July 12." The video opens with Vir (Akshay) being thrown out of a building by security guards. And Paresh Rawal's character is heard saying, "This aviation business is not everyone's cup of tea, Vir then tries to enter a science fair to talk to the President of India and fails."

Directed by national award winner Sudha Kongara, known for her critically acclaimed works like 'Irudhi Suttru' and 'Soorarai Pottru', the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry. Recently, makers unveiled the trailer.

The trailer of 'Sarfira' showcases Akshay Kumar in a role that has captivated audiences, portraying an underdog determined to challenge socio-economic barriers and make flying accessible to all. His performance has received praise, with director Suriya expressing his gratitude on social media. Suriya, who makes a guest appearance in the film, shared his admiration for Akshay Kumar's dedication to bringing this inspiring story to the screen.

'Sarfira' is not just a film; it's an ode to the dreams that keep us awake," remarked Akshay Kumar in an Instagram post unveiling the trailer.The narrative follows his character's journey from debt-ridden beginnings to visionary entrepreneurship, navigating obstacles with resilience and innovation.

Scheduled for release on July 12, 2024, 'Sarfira' features a stellar cast including Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas alongside Akshay Kumar.