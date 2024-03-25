Sara Ali Khan wishes late freedom fighter Usha Mehta on her birthday

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has been busy this month with back-to-back movie releases. After starring in 'Murder Mubarak,' she was seen essaying the character of freedom fighter Usha Mehta in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' The actor on Monday took to her Instagram to wish Usha Mehta a Happy Birthday and also sent warm Holi wishes to her followers.

She shared a video wearing a colourful saree and posing against a beautiful sunset. Sara wished everyone a Happy and Safe Holi 2024, saying she felt radiant in her saree with rangoli.

Sara also paid tribute to Indian freedom fighter Usha Mehta, whom she portrayed in her recent film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' She expressed gratitude and admiration for Mehta's spirit and strength on her birthday, calling her a remarkable woman whose story of sacrifice has become a legacy of glory. The caption of her video read, "Wishing everyone a Happy & Safe holi Feeling sunkissed in my Saree with rangoli And also Happy Birthday to Usha Mehta Ji What a woman! Spirited and Fiery Feel only grateful to have been able to tell your story A story of sacrifice which became a legacy of glory #purnima #gratitude #joy."

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.