Sanya Malhotra mourns the loss of Suhani Bhatnagar

CHENNAI: Actor Sanya Malhotra on Sunday condoled the death of Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the 2016 Aamir Khan-starrer biographical sports drama, Dangal.

The actor posted on her Instagram Stories: “I can’t believe it’s real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace Chotu My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family (sic).”

Dangal narrates the story of the Haryana sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat, who became India’s first women wrestlers to appear in international competitions and won medals. Sanya portrayed the adult version of Babita Kumari.

The 19-year-old Suhani, was afflicted by a rare autoimmune condition known as dermatomyositis.

Her condition could not be identified by doctors treating her, till she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. It can only be treated with steroids, but these affected her immune system and she started finding it impossible to breathe.