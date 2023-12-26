Santhosh P Jayakumar web series titled The Boys

CHENNAI: It looks like actor-director Santhosh P Jayakumar has planned to cash in on The Boys memes that are going viral on Instagram reels of late. He has titled his upcoming series as The Boys and will also play the lead role in it.

Going by the first look, the show also stars Siva Sha ra, Arshad, KPY Vinoth, Yuvaraj, Redin Kingsley, and Rajendra in important roles.

The makers unveiled the first look on Sunday and one can say that the story will be on similar lines to Santhosh's previous films.

Having made his debut as an actor with Irandam Kutthu, this will be his debut series as a director and as an actor, which will be a part of Prime Video Original.