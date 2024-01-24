Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms ‘Love and War’ with Ranbir, Alia & Vicky

MUMBAI: The next big Bollywood film has locked its starcast with Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt set to star in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love and War’ along with Vicky Kaushal.

The film has set its theatrical release for Christmas 2025. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Ranbir made his debut with the director’s ‘Saawariya’, Alia teamed up with Bhansali in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. However, this is the first time Vicky Kaushal is working with the auteur.

The makers took to social media on Wednesday and made the announcement. The announcement creative has the signatures of Ranbir, Alia and Vicky.

Vicky also took to his Instagram to share the news with his followers. He wrote in the caption, “An eternal cinema dream has come true”.

With this the filmmaker has pulled off a casting coup that has never been seen together before. The announcement comes almost 2 months after Ranbir’s ‘Animal’ and Vicky’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ clashed their swords at the box-office.

The two have earlier worked together in ‘Sanju’ and the streaming film ‘Love Per Square Foot’.