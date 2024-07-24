Sanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon-starrer ‘Ghudchadi’ trailer blends humour with delightful chaos

MUMBAI: The trailer of romantic comedy film ‘Ghudchadi’, starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, was unveiled on Wednesday. It promises a heartwarming and humorous journey through the intertwining lives of its characters.



The film is directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, and presents two love stories marked by unexpected twists and turns.

It also stars Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani. The trailer blends laughter, love with delightful chaos and has a strong message at its core that aims to change the thoughts of children about their parents.

Talking about the film, producer Nidhi Dutta said: "We are thrilled to finally share the trailer of ‘Ghudchadi’. This film is close to our hearts, and we believe it will resonate with viewers for its fun narrative, the same emotion and family fun that my mother's films used to have with Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee.”

She further mentioned: “The chemistry between the cast is magical, and we hope the audience will fall in love with the story as much as we have when they watch Sanjay Dutt and Raveena bring back the Romance of the 90’s! Finally, a film one can watch with the entire family and all generations in one room.”

The film, produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K. Gandhi, is set to stream on August 9 on JioCinema Premium.