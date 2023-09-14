Sanjay, Arshad reunite as Munna, Circuit in viral video sparking speculations over ‘Munnabhai 3’

MUMBAI: A video showing actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in their avatars of Munnabhai and Circuit has gone viral sparking the speculation for the third part of one of India’s most successful film franchises.

Sanjay Dutt, who essays the role of a quack doctor in the 2003 film ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ was seen sporting a bright orange shirt. What makes the speculation intriguing is director Rajkumar Hirani, who can also be seen on the set in the viral video as the ‘Munnabhai’ title track played in the background.

The filmmaker can also be heard saying, “Ahh, Munna is back!" Just moments after Sanjay Dutt’s entry, Arshad Warsi in his character as Circuit enters and greets everybody. Fans can hear Rajkumar Hirani say ‘And we are back’ in the video.

However, a closer look also points to the possibility of the viral video being a vehicle to generate the buzz for an upcoming commercial which possibly feeds off Sanjay Dutt’s persona of Munna Bhai the doctor as the orange shirt is reminiscent of the first part of the franchise.

The truth behind the video will unfold in days to come.