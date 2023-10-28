Sandra Bullock seen with daughter after Bryan Randall’s death in August

LOS ANGELES: Actress Sandra Bullock was photographed for the first time since the death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, this August.



The ‘Blind Side’ actress was spotted walking alongside her daughter, Laila, and her bodyguard, Peter Weireter, in Los Angeles, reports Page Six.

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be in calm spirits and held hands throughout the outing. At one point, Bullock stopped to chat with Laila before bending down and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

As per Page Six, the ‘Speed’ star kept her look casual chic in a white crewneck T-shirt, black slacks, black belt, tan coat and white sneakers. She wore minimal makeup and accessorised her look with a crossbody black pouch, black glasses, gold earrings and a gold necklace.

Meanwhile, Laila, 11, matched her mom’s laid back look in a two-piece blue velour sweatsuit with light blue and white sneakers.

Bullock, 59, has not been publicly spotted since her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, died following a secret three-year battle with ALS in August. He was 57. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request,” his family shared in a statement with Page Six on August 7.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours”, they added.