Samantha’s wisdom: Something that bothers you can change your life, give you direction

MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared some profound thoughts she encountered after hearing a line from someone she deeply respects.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared a video in which she expressed her contemplations.

In the clip, she spoke about an enlightening morning and shared the impactful line she heard: “I had to share because it was an enlightening morning. I heard this line from this person I really really respect and he said that you’d find your destiny in what bothers you… And that made so much sense."

The actress then shared that she had been thinking about the line.

“It makes so much sense...Unless it bothers you, you don't do much about it. Something that really bothers you can change your life and give you direction,” Samantha added.

Recently, the 37-year-old actress faced controversy after recommending nebulizing with a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and distilled water on Instagram, which sparked attention and criticism.

On July 5, Samantha issued a clarification on her Instagram post about alternative medication and talked about how conventional treatments weren't yielding positive results for her for a long time.

The actress said that she consulted a highly qualified doctor who served with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for over two decades, and he was the one who prescribed her the alternative medication.

“This treatment was suggested to me by a highly qualified doctor who is an MD and has served DRDO for 25 years. He, after all his education in conventional medicine, chose to advocate an alternate therapy," she had shared in the long post.

On the professional front, Samantha is awaiting the release of the series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' alongside Varun Dhawan. It is the Indian adaptation of the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer series 'Citadel'.