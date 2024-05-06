Samantha shares beautiful peek into her 'heart' - Chennai

MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is an ardent social media user, on Monday gave a glimpse of her 'heart'--beautiful Chennai.

Born and brought up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Samantha, who was last seen in romantic drama 'Kushi' took to Instagram, and shared a video, wherein we can see the vast sea and the beach.

She captioned it as "My (white heart emoji)". Samantha gave the geotag of Chennai, India.

Meanwhile, Samantha who celebrated her 37th birthday on April 28th announced her debut Telugu feature film tentatively titled 'Bangaram' under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres in 2025.

She also has 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' in the pipeline.