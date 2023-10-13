'Sam Bahadur' teaser: Vicky Kaushal impresses as field marshal Sam Manekshaw

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming highly anticipated biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' on Friday unveiled the film's official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, the director of the film Meghna Gulzar shared the teaser which she captioned, "Zindagi unki. Itihas hamaara. #SamBahadur Teaser is out now. In cinemas 1.12.2023."

The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

In the teaser, Vicky is seen as the Field marshal and leading his team of soldiers, motivating them to fight for their country.

He also delivered some powerful dialogues like "Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat...uski wardi...aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai."

The teaser also featured a glimpse of Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. At the end of the teaser Vicky as 'Sam Manekshaw' said, "Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena."

Soon after the director shared the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Vicky on playing the lead role in the film said, "Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We've poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India's great heroes on screen. I'm humbled to be a part of this project which is so inspiring. The teaser is just a short glimpse of the legend and the story will surely touch the hearts of the audiences."

Meghna Gulzar, said, "I feel blessed that I was chosen to tell this story and work with this incredible cast. Sam Manekshaw is an ideal hero. And has lived his life fearlessly and righteously. I hope that our effort to present his momentous life and his admirable qualities will resonate with the audience. He is a role model everyone should know more about."

Producer Ronnie Screwvala added, "It's not often that one gets to make a movie on an Icon and a true patriot. And it's not often that one partners with the perfect Director to bring this story to life and Meghna does that and much more. But it IS often that one gets to work with Vicky and just about every time we do come together - it's for a special reason and on this one his performance is going to leave the audience awestruck. From all of us - A 21-gun salute to Sam Bahadur."

'Sam Bahadur' is all set to release worldwide on December 1. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action film 'Animal'.