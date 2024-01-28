'Sam Bahadur' garners accolades at 69th Filmfare Awards

MUMBAI: From 'Sam Bahadur' winning in three technical categories to 'Jawan' winning for Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action, the curtain raiser of the 69th Filmfare Awards, witnessed it all. Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser ceremony in Gujarat on Saturday.

Ganesh Acharya won the Best Choreography Award for his work on the track 'What Jhumka?' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. '12th Fail' took home the trophy for Best Editing, whereas SRK's 'Jawan' was the winner of Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action.

'Animal' received the award for Best Background Score and the Best Sound Design Award was shared by 'Animal' and 'Sam Bahadur'.

Best Sound Design - Kunal Sharma for Sam Bahadur and Sync Cinema for Animal

Best Background Score - Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Animal

Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Sam Bahadur

Best VFX- Red Chillies VFX for 'Jawan'

Best Editing - Jaskunwar Singh Kohli and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail

Best Costume Design - Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir for Sam Bahadur

Best Cinematography - Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three Of Us

Best Choreography - Ganesh Acharya for What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Action - Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee and Sunil Rodrigues for Jawan

The awards in the popular as well as critics category will be announced today. The curtain raiser event was held at the Mahatma Gandhi Exhibition and Convention Centre, Gandhinagar.

The main event of the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 will be held on January 28.