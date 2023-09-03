Salman Khan arrives at ‘Gadar 2’ success party in his new bald look

MUMBAI: Makers of the recently released action drama film 'Gadar 2' on Saturday hoisted a grand success party in Mumbai where several big actors and filmmakers marked their presence. Superstar Salman Khan attended the party sporting his new bald look and was seen posing in front of the paps along with actor Kartik Aaryan.

Salman opted for a black shirt paired with blue jeans and black shoes, whereas Kartik looked handsome in a casual brown shirt and black jeans. Several pictures and videos of the actors posing at the success bash went viral on social media.

While they were posing in front of the paps, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor was seen teaching Kartik how to strike a powerful pose on the red carpet. Kartik tried recreating his pose but soon broke into splits, which left Salman smiling. Apart from them, several actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday among others also marked their presence at the party.

In one of the viral videos, Kartik was seen hugging Sara. Meanwhile, talking about 'Gadar 2' till now the film has minted Rs 487.65 crore at the Indian box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Saturday, shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "#Gadar2 is an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, inches closer to ₹ 500 cr… Await the JUMP on [fourth] Sat and Sun… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 487.65 cr. #India biz." Helmed by Anil Sharma the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

'Gadar 2' minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.