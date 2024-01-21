Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt return to Mumbai after attending award function in Riyadh

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan and actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday returned to Mumbai after attending a grand award function in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The celebs were seen coming out from a private airport in Mumbai.

Salman looked dapper as he donned a black jacket over a grey t-shirt and grey lower.





Alia, on the other hand, was seen leaving waving at the paps as she sat inside her car. She wore a white outfit and accessorized her look with big black shades.





Several pictures and videos of Salman from this year's Joy Awards in Riyadh went viral on social media.

In one of the pics, Salman could be seen posing with the 'Hannibal' actor Anthony Hopkins. The 'Kick' actor looked handsome as he donned lavender shirt with a violet-grey suit and sported a moustache and beard.

In another viral video, the 'Dabangg' actor is seen presenting an award to a senior Egyptian actor on stage. In the year 2022, Salman was honoured with 'Personality of the Year' award at the event. This year too, he has been invited by the dignitaries to be a special guest from India at the award function.

Alia, on the other hand, turned up at the event in a red, blue and golden saree which she teamed with an off-shoulder blouse. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently basking in the success of his recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3'. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023.

It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'.







