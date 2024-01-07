Salman, Katrina’s ‘Tiger 3’ makes its way to OTT after theaters

MUMBAI: Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest release ‘Tiger 3’ is all set to drop on OTT two months after it was released on the silver screen.

The high octane action-thriller ‘Tiger 3’, which is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Emraan Hashmi. It will be streaming on Prime Video from Sunday in Hindi with dubs in Tamil and Telugu.

“The Tiger franchise and the YRF Spy Universe is turning out to be the biggest IP of Indian cinema with the biggest stars coming on-board these franchises. The Legacy of Tiger is one that has grown from strength to strength with each installment,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films.

‘Tiger 3’ is the third installment of the renowned Tiger franchise, following ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

The story revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan), his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and a disgruntled terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi). The threat takes a challenging personal turn as Tiger faces a difficult decision—he must choose between saving his nation or protecting his family.

Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, at Prime Video India, said: “We have had a longstanding and successful partnership with Yash Raj Films and have over the years, been home to some of the most successful films of Indian Cinema – be it the everlasting romance of Silsila or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or the thrill of the Dhoom franchise.”

“Early last year, we premiered one of India’s biggest blockbuster hit, Pathaan, on the service, and now we’re thrilled to bring yet another super-hit from the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3. It is the perfect start to the year!”