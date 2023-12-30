Salaar 2 is going to be more solid: Jagapathi Babu

CHENNAI: The mass action entertainer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has made its arrival on the big screen. The film has completed a week’s release in nationwide cinemas and is still dominating the box office.

While the masses are highly praising Baahubali star Prabhas in the action drama, the other important characters in the film are also receiving praise from the masses and one among them is the character of Raja Mannar, essayed by Jagapathi Babu. While the actor had less screen presence, he left an impact on the mass’s hearts with his performance, and the audiences are eagerly looking to watch more of him in the sequel Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

In a recent interview, Jagapathi Babu was asked about his screen presence in the sequel, and throwing the light on the same, he said, “ My character’s foundation was laid in Part 1; it’s more of an introduction for part 2, which is going to be more solid.”

The film has proved its mettle with its roaring collection of 500 crores at the worldwide box office.

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.