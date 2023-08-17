Saif Ali Khan’s first look from Devara out on his b’day

CHENNAI: Actor Jr NTR on Wednesday shared the first-look poster of Saif Ali Khan from their upcoming film Devara, on the occasion of Saif’s 53rd birthday.

Billed as an high-octane action drama and set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the film is directed by Kortala Siva. It marks the Telugu debut of Saif. He will play Bhaira in the Telugu film, according to the poster shared by Jr NTR on his X page. “BHAIRA. Happy Birthday Saif sir! #Devara,” (sic) the RRR actor tweeted.

Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the female lead, along with Prakash Raj playing a prominent role. The film, which has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is slated to release on April 5, 2024.