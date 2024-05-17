Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 May 2024 10:33 AM GMT
Sai Pallavi to play female lead in Vijay Deverakonda’s next?
Sai Pallavi (L), Vijay Devarakonda (R) (Photo: Dailythanthi)

CHENNAI: A few days ago, Sri Venkateshwara Creations announced their collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda on the actor’s birthday for the film, which is tentatively titled SVC59. The latest buzz that is going around in the industry is that Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the female lead in the film.

If this reaches the dotted lines, this is the first time Sai Pallavi and Vijay Deverakonda are working together. However, official announcement from the makers are awaited. Helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola and produced by Raju-Shirish, the project is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read:Pooja Hegde joins Suriya 44; shoot to begin on June 2 in Andamans

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur, has VD 14 with Rahul Sankrityan in the pipeline.

Sai Pallavi has Amaran with Sivakarthikeyan, Telugu film Thandel and Ramayana in Hindi.

SVC59Vijay DeverakondaSai PallaviFilm updates
DTNEXT Bureau

