Sai Pallavi to play female lead in Vijay Deverakonda’s next?

CHENNAI: A few days ago, Sri Venkateshwara Creations announced their collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda on the actor’s birthday for the film, which is tentatively titled SVC59. The latest buzz that is going around in the industry is that Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the female lead in the film.

If this reaches the dotted lines, this is the first time Sai Pallavi and Vijay Deverakonda are working together. However, official announcement from the makers are awaited. Helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola and produced by Raju-Shirish, the project is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur, has VD 14 with Rahul Sankrityan in the pipeline.

Sai Pallavi has Amaran with Sivakarthikeyan, Telugu film Thandel and Ramayana in Hindi.