Sahil Khattar's promise: 'Bajao' will be a kickass, mad dog comedy

MUMBAI: Sahil Khattar of '83' fame says his upcoming show 'Bajao' will be "a kick-ass and mad-dog comedy", which will keep audiences entertained.

Sahil was speaking on the sidelines of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards.

'Bajao' is an upcoming web series produced by Jio Studio. The web series also features Raftaar, Mahira Sharma and Monalisa in lead roles.

Talking about the show, Sahil said: "The show is based on the theory that whatever happens in life, just 'Bajao'. It is a kickass mad dog comedy show, which will stream on Jio Cinema. Do watch it. You'll have fun."

Bajao will be exclusively available on Jio Cinema, but the production house hasn't yet revealed the release date. The series is being made in Hindi and will be dubbed later in various Indian languages.