Ryan Reynolds pens emotional note for his team as ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ shatters all records

MUMBAI: As 'Deadpool & Wolverine' continues to dominate global box offices, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who reprises his role as the Merc with a Mouth in the film, has expressed his gratitude to the fans and the entire team involved in the blockbuster.

Ryan recently took to Instagram and posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the ‘Deadpool’ franchise.

In the accompanying caption, the actor reflected on the journey of the franchise and expressed his appreciation.

Ryan wrote: “Nearly a decade of getting to do this. 10 years ago, we would have gleefully taken these BONKERS second-weekend numbers as our opening weekend. The way #DeadpoolAndWolverine has captured the moment is hard to process (sic).”

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is poised to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever in the US and Canada, with a total of $392.5 million. It is on track to surpass the original ‘Deadpool', which earned $363 million at the US domestic box office.

Ryan continued, “Feels a bit like it’s happening to someone else. Either way, making these movies has been more fun than anyone has a right to have. I can’t help but skip down memory lane a bit. There are way too many people who’ve made pivotal creative contributions to list, but obviously my long-time co-writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (without whom there would be no Deadpool movie), Tim Miller, David Leitch (who also made ‘Fall Guy', one of the best summer films), 20th Century Fox, George Dewey, and Kevin Feige.”

The actor also praised Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman, calling them his “heart, creative, spiritual, and damn near literal brothers,” and described the film as a “game of inches.”

“The relentlessness we hit this movie with (particularly in post-production, which is another phase of the writing process) is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to every single person who showed up for this film. Thank you to everyone seeing it multiple times, making friends with new characters, and tipping our hats to some familiar faces we love from the past. What a damn thrill this has been," he added.