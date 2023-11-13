Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger goes pandal-hopping in Kolkata on Kali Pujo

KOLKATA: Rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is in India, soaking in the Diwali flavour and how!

The rock-and-roll star posted a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle, taking in the sights and sounds of the Festival of Light on the streets of Kolkata.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. Happy Diwali and Jai Kali Maa."

The first picture showed him standing in the streets of Kolkata while dressed in a distinctive printed shirt, pants, and cap.

He was seen posing with the replicas of mythical bhoots artwork.

Jagger even posed with Ma Kali.

He also posted a video of an artisan busy completing an idol of goddess Jagaddhatri.

As soon as he posted pictures from his India visit, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Actor Richa Chadha wrote, "welcome [?]to India"

One of the users wrote, "Wow Is Amazing.'

Recently, Mick Jagger was spotted at the Eden Gardens watching the ICC World Cup England-Pakistan match on November 11.

Mick Jagger is known for his iconic hit songs including 'Sympathy for the Devil', 'You Can't Always Get What You Want and Gimme Shelter', among others. He was honoured with a knighthood for services to popular music in 2002.