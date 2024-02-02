Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ clocks 14.8 million views in 2 weeks

MUMBAI: The recently released multi-starrer streaming series ‘Indian Police Force’, directed by Rohit Shetty, has received phenomenal response from the audience.

The series, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, released on January 19, and since its release, it has been gaining momentum.

As per a trade source, the series, which marks Rohit Shetty’s foray into OTT, clocked 6.9 million views within a week of its release, setting the stage for the grand spectacle that the second season would become.

An additional 7.9 million views came during the second week taking the viewership to 14.8 million views within two weeks.

The decision to keep this world distinct from the director’s cinematic universe of ‘Singham’, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Sooryavanshi’ proved to be a masterstroke, allowing the series to carve its own unique identity.

Social media buzzed with discussions, fan theories, and an insatiable desire to unravel the fates of the beloved characters. The series transcended the confines of traditional cop action dramas in the OTT space as it blended thrilling sequences with nuanced storytelling.

The twists of the storyline, combined with the promise of answers to lingering questions, kept viewers glued to their screens. The series sets a new dawn of larger-than-life storytelling on the medium of OTT.