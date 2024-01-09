Rohit Shetty meets “real hero” of ’12th Fail’ IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma; Vikrant Massey reacts

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty met the real hero of Vikrant Massey’s recently released biopic drama film ’12th Fail’ ,’ IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Rohit took to Instagram to share a picture with IPS Manoj.

He wrote, “Meet the real hero of “12th Fail” Manoj Kumar Sharma, had the honour of working with him during covid, at that time he was serving for Mumbai police… if you have not seen 12th fail please do watch… it’s an inspiring story specially for students and youngsters.”

In the picture, Rohit wore a black shirt with beige coloured trousers while IPS Manoj can be seen in a white shirt with blue pants.



In the comment section of the Rohit’s post, Vikrant Massey wrote, “The two of you!!!”

’12th Fail’ is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel about the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Both critics and audiences have lauded the film’s narrative and Vikrant’s outstanding and effortless portrayal.

’12th Fail’ revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. t draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working in the film, Vikrant earlier told ANI, “The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin.”

The movie has also been selected as the closing film for the esteemed Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Rohit will be making his digital debut in January.

On January 19, his web show ‘Indian Police Force’ will be out on Prime Video. The series is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

As per a statement, the series is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Excited about the show, Rohit earlier said, “Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in ‘Indian Police Force’.

Apart from this, Rohit Shetty is also coming up with his movie ‘Singham Again’ that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

‘Singham Again’ is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’.

‘Singham’ was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.