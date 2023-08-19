'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' collects Rs 300 cr worldwide

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem kahani" has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office, Dharma Productions announced on Friday.

Directed by Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, the family entertainer features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the title roles and follows the story of Rocky and Rani, a couple from different cultures and social backgrounds.

Dharma Productions shared the film's latest global collections on social media.

"A prem kahaani that is winning hearts ACROSS THE GLOBE!" the banner wrote alongside a promo video that showcased the film's box office score.

Johar also shared the news and thanked the audiences from all over the world for showering love on the movie.

"To know that our prem kahaani has reached the corners of the world and hearts feeling humbled & grateful and especially for all the love you have given to #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani!!! Thank you," the 50-year-old director wrote on Instagram.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and Namit Das.

Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy and Ishita Moitra are credited as screenplay and dialogue writers on the film, which hit the screens on July 28.