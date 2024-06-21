Rockstar DSP announces India Tour; leaves fans guessing what the first city will be

MUMBAI: National Award-winning singer-music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka 'Rockstar DSP' has announced his India tour.

Giving a perfect treat to his fans on 'World Music Day', the 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' music composer, who is known for electrifying and sold-out concerts, took to social media, announcing his live concert tour.

He shared a video that has glimpses of his previous international musical tours to Malaysia, the USA, Australia, UAE, and the UK. The video ends with the announcement of the India tour. The composer, who is known for his work in movies like 'Maximum', 'Ready', 'Srimanthudu', and others has left the fans guessing the first city for the India tour,

While he announced the tour, he didn't reveal the first city he would be performing at. Interestingly, he shared that whosoever will be able to guess the city's name right, he or she will be given a free ticket to the concert.

The post was captioned: "Are you ready to celebrate with the Rockstar?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rockstar DSP has left the audiences grooving with the recently released viral tracks from the upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. His tracks 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'The Couple Song' are already ruling the chartbusters.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is an upcoming Telugu action drama film, directed and written by Sukumar, and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

It is the second instalment in the 'Pushpa' film series and the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Beyond this, Rockstar DSP is set to exude his musical prowess in Suriya starrer 'Kanguva', Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly', Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel' and Dhanush's 'Kubera'.