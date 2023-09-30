Robert Pattinson reveals "deep fear of humilation", read why

LOS ANGELES: 'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson recently opened up about what factors he takes into consideration before accepting roles in a film or a show.

During a recent conversation with comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview magazine, the actor was asked if he ever had a project that he was just “not into at all," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Pattinson responded with “not really” but explained that he actually has a fear of not being able to fully commit to a role and give it his all, which is something he has to think about before deciding to play a part.

“I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation. And also, you sort of know it’s down to you. You can say it’s a shitty script or the director’s a dick or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons. You’re the one who everyone’s going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you’re lame even when you tried your best,” he said.

In the coming years, Pattinson will be seen in the sequel to ‘The Batman’.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Reeves’ ‘The Batman Part II’ will continue to be a standalone property and fall under the newly branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ category while Gunn and Safran are creating a new DC Universe that will include the 2025 theatrical release ‘Superman: Legacy.