Robert Pattinson has a deep rooted fear of humiliation

LOS ANGELES: Actor Robert Pattinson may have become quite the established actor today but that still hasn’t stopped him from having an internal fear of feeling humiliated when doing a role.

‘The Batman’ actor recently opened up about his fears, saying that he has a deep seated fear of humiliation and therefore carefully considers every role.

During a recent conversation with comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview magazine, the actor was asked if he ever had a project that he was just "not into at all".

In response, Robert said: "Not really". However, he went on to add that he actually has a fear of not being able to fully commit to a role and give it his all, causing him to carefully consider any role he ever takes.

The actor said: "I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation. And also, you sort of know it’s down to you. You can say it’s a s**** script or the director’s a d*** or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons. You’re the one who everyone’s going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you’re lame even when you tried your best,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Tenet' and 'The Lighthouse' star had got one of his biggest castings in the ‘Twilight’ movie franchise which ended up turning him into a meme fest, being typecast and even getting parodied and mocked frequently.

To date Robert has disliked his role as the vampire Edward Cullen in the film series and had stated that he had to work a lot so that people could remember him for something else other than that.

While he has a preference for indie movies, he told GQ magazine in 2020 that he awoke to a realisation one day that he wanted more security after starting the year off with no jobs lined up.

“The problem which I was finding was, however much I loved the (indie) movies I was doing, no one sees them,” he told the outlet at the time. And so it’s kind of this frightening thing, "cause I don’t know how viable this is for a career. I don’t know how many people there actually are in the industry who are willing to back you without any commercial viability whatsoever.”

Now, years later, the idea of finding his place in Hollywood, or society in general, is still on Robert’s mind.

“I’m constantly thinking that you’re just going to spend the vast majority of your life unemployed and desperate and kind of feeling like you’re a total failure,” he told Firstman. “I think that’s just what life is.”

The actor added: “I feel like you’re specifically at a maximum most of the time you’re doing a job, and you’re employed for three months. That’s the most stressful thing in the world.”