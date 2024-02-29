Riteish, Vivek, Aftab to reunite for 'Masti 4'; film to go on floor soon

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasni are all set to reunite once again for the fourth instalment of the comedy film 'Masti'. The film is tentatively titled 'Masti 4'.

On Wednesday, the actors took to their respective Instagram handles to announce 'Masti 4' and unveiled the new logo of the film's title.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek treated fans to the exciting news and captioned the post, "Revving up for the ultimate blast from the past! Brace yourselves as we dive back into the OG fun-filled adventure with #Masti4, ready to hit the floor soon! With the super team of A Jhunjhunwala, S. K. Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria on board as producers, and the lovely Milap Zaveri as our director, we are all set for an epic ride! Let's bring on the laughter and memories! #BackToTheMasti." As soon as the news was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Matlab 4 Guna Masti?"

Another user commented, "Ek bar fir se masti karege sir," Talking about the film, director Milap Zaveri said, "At its core, Masti 4 is a celebration of friendship, marriage, mischief, and the undying spirit of laughter. We want to go back to the OG for its essence and bring back laughter with a new story that will resonate and while delivering a fresh dose of hilarity and heart."

The film will be directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti International with A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions.

However, more details regarding the film's shooting schedule have not yet been disclosed. The three Masti movies were released in 2004, 2013 and 2016, respectively.

Apart from Riteish, Vivek and Aftab, the first Masti film also featured Amrita Rao, Genelia D'Souza and Tara Sharma.

The film's second part featured Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni and Manjari Fadnis taking over as the female leads. On the other hand, 'Masti 3' starred Mishti, Pooja Bose and Shraddha Dad in key roles. 'Masti 4' to go on floors soon.