Reports of payment dues to 'Leo' dancers untrue: FEFSI president RK Selvamani

CHENNAI: The president of Film Employees' Federation of South India (FEFSI) RK Selvamani has junked reports claiming that dancers who were employed in a song in the Vijay-starrer 'Leo' weren't paid their dues.

In an official release, Selvamani stated that FEFSI, in association with Tamil Nadu Film, Television Dancers and Dance Directors Union (TANTTNNIS), had sent 600 members of their body to a song as against the requirement of 2,000 dancers requested by Leo's director Lokesh Kanagaraj and dance choreographer Dinesh. Non-members with a basic knowledge of dance were employed to bridge the remaining requirement of 1,400 dancers, the release stated.

The veteran director further added that FEFSI and the makers of 'Leo' entered into an agreement of providing the dancers with a basic pay of Rs 1,000 and a coveyance of Rs 750, along with food for all the six days the song was shot. He said that a sum amount of Rs 94.60 lakh was paid to this effect, including service charges for the rehearsal sessions. Selvamani asserted that a consolidated six-day pay of Rs 10,750 was deposited in the bank accounts of the non-members as well. He outrightly rejected claims of a few saying they have unsettled dues.

Selvamani's explanation comes close to the heels of reports awash in media outlets claiming that dancers employed for a song in 'Leo' weren't paid.