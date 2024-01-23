Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose through impactful patriotic films on his 127th birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Subhash Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha on 23 January 1897. Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhash Chandra Bose formed Azad Hind Fauj. While there is some debate about Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government verified in 2017 via an RTI (Right to Information) that he perished in the tragedy.

Since 1966 Subhas Chandra Bose has been a point of interest for many filmmakers across the country. His heroic life, philosophy, bravery and mystery around his death have given birth to many cinematic representations over the years. Today on Bose's 127th birth anniversary, let's look back at movies that depicted on his life.

Subhas Chandra The Bengali film by Piyush Bose provided a brief look at Bose's thoughts and how he evolved into a fierce political activist ready to fight for India's independence. The film depicts Bose's youth, undergraduate years, and experience taking the Indian Civil Service Test.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero The film focused on Bose's escape from house custody, departure from India, and the formation of the INA. The film then depicts Azad Hind Fauj's effort to liberate India from British control. The biography, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal, stars Sachin Khedekar as Netaji. Other notable actors included Jisshu Sengupta (as Sisir Bose), Kulbhusan Kharbanda (as Uttamchand Malhotra), and Divya Dutta (as Ila Bose).

Raag Desh Periodic drama is based on the Indian National Army, which Netaji formed, and the war to liberate India, which took place on the banks of the Irrawaddy in Burma. The Red Fort trials of 1945 were a series of hearings held at the Red Fort in Delhi, during which the British accused INA soldiers of being renegades and Japanese stooges. Tigmanshu Dhulia's directorial brings to life the dramatic trial that led to India's independence, as well as other historical events.

Gumnami The film Gumnaami is based on the Mukherjee Commission Hearings, which took place from 1999 to 2005 and researched and debated the three theories surrounding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death. It is a dramatisation of the hearings in which a Gumnaami Baba-supporting investigative journalist faces up against an aeroplane accident theory-supporting government attorney. During their conflict, the Death in Russia concept is also discussed.