Release date for Millie Bobby Brown-starrer 'Damsel' out

LOS ANGELES: If you are a Millie Bobby Brown's fan, then there's good news for you. Netflix has revealed the release date of Brown-starrer 'Damsel'. The film will be out on the OTT platform on March 8, 2024, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The streamer also released new images from the film as well as key art.





'Damsel' is a fantasy feature from Spanish director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. In the film, Brown plays a dutiful damsel who is selected by her queen to marry a handsome prince. But the dream turns into a nightmare when she realizes she's being used by the royal family as a sacrifice to pay an ancient debt.

Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she has to fight to survive. Netflix had released a new teaser trailer for the film last month. The opening scene sees Brown running for her life through a spooky fairytale woods, as Timber Timbre's "Run From Me," plays ominously.

We later watch Brown's "damsel" finding ways to save herself, fashioning a rope out of her clothes to climb a cavern of sharp, crystal spikes, narrowly escaping dragon fire and, finally, raising a sword to fight.



