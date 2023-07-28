RC shares his father Chiranjeevi’s action-packed trailer of ‘Bholaa Shankar’

MUMBAI: Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to amaze fans with his swag and energy in the upcoming action entertainer film ‘Bholaa Shankar’.

On Thursday the trailer of the film was released by none other than Chiranjeevi’s son and actor Ram Charan on his Twitter handle.

“RRR’ star shared the poster of Chiranjeevi along with a caption, “Happy to Release the Trailer of #BholaaShankar Our Mega Star @KChiruTweets in his best forte in @MeherRamesh Stylish Mass Presentation!! Can’t wait to witness his energy on the big screen on August 11th Best wishes to the entire team.”

Happy to Release the Trailer of #BholaaShankar



Our Mega Star @KChiruTweets in his best forte in @MeherRamesh Stylish Mass Presentation!!https://t.co/owc7sByWKr



Can't wait to witness his energy on the big screen on August 11th



Best wishes to the entire team … pic.twitter.com/82IUn2tBW6 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 27, 2023

The poster showed a megastar in a rowdy avatar. He can be seen wearing a green t-shirt that he teamed up with a rust-coloured shirt and cargo pants.

And also seen holding guns in both hands.

Coming to the Bholaa Shankar’s trailer, it begin with the women being kidnapped in Kolkata and police finding it difficult to solve this case. Then, they approach t from Bholaa Shankar, played by Chiranjeevi.

The video showcased Chiranjeevi’s intense and humorous sides. In the end, he rightly said, “I am here to entertain”.

Not only his dialogue and action caught the attention of the audience but Tamannaah, who play the role of a lawyer said in the trailer “His acting is on par with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam!”

As soon as the trailer was released, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, “Our megastar is back”.

“Another blockbuster in the loading,” another commented.

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film is a remake of the 2015 Tamil hit ‘Vedhalam’. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers launched the celebration song ‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’.

The music for the film is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. While the lyrics are written by Ramajogayya Sastry, Sri Mani, and Kasarala Shyam.

Earlier, production house AK Entertainments took to Twitter and treated fans with the teaser.

They shared a poster and wrote, “Presenting Mega @KChiruTweets as #BholaaShankar in @MeherRamesh’s Stylish Mass presentation #BholaaShankarTeaser out now.”

The teaser begins with a voiceover that says 33 people are killed brutally by one person and the Kolkata police are in search of the murderer. Then shows Chiranjeevi all his swag and mega aura in his introduction sequence where he gets ready to bash goons in their den.

In the poster, Chiranjeevi could be seen wearing a checks-faded casual shirt with a t-shirt inside and black jeans. He walks with an intense look. He wore black shades and a watch. He sports a dashing look in the film.

The Mega Massive Action Entertainer produced splendidly by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is nearing completion. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the movie where Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Talented actor Sushanth is essaying a lover boy role.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan will be next seen in director Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’ opposite actor Kiara Advani.