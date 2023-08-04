Raveena Tandon shares a glimpse from ‘Ghudchadi’ dubbing session

MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday night shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of her upcoming film ‘Ghudchadi’.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena re-shared a video on her stories posted by the director of the film Binoy Gandhi and captioned it with a red heart emoticon.

In the video, the ‘Dulhe Raja’ actor can be seen inside the dubbing studio in a casual black outfit and teasing Binoy by making funny faces.

‘Ghudchadi’ marks the Bollywood debut of actor Prath Samthaan.

Recently, Parth announced the wrap of his debut film with a long note on Instagram.

He wrote, “Its A WRAP !!!!!!!!! These pictures carry a lot of emotions , hard work ,patience and most importantly A positive approach. Had an amazing experience shooting #ghuchadhi with the entire team ,a big thanks to all my fantastic coactors @duttsanjay baba and gorgeous @officialraveenatandon and my fav @khushalikumar special thanks to all the technicians , dop, assistants , light men , spot dada for working day and night with all smiles."

He added, "ofcourse lastly Thankyou our cute producer @nidhiduttaofficial and my optimistic director @binnoykgandhi for making me your ‘Chirag’ in your movie and hopefully this Chirag shines with bright colours once the audience watches arey Haan mera asli Chirag, humaara writer @deepakkapurbhardwaj love you loads darling. untill then , stay tuned Abhi toh party shuru hui hain #ghuchadhiwrap.” The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Khushalii Kumar in the lead roles.

The release date of the film is still awaited.