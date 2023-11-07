Raveena Tandon offers prayers at Kedarnath temple with daughter Rasha Thadani

RUDRAPRAYAG: Actor Raveena Tandon along with her daughter Rasha Thadani offered prayers at the revered Kedarnath temple here on Tuesday.

After reaching Kedarnath temple, the actor participated in the Rudrabhishek puja.

As soon as the actor came out of the Kedarnath temple, she was surrounded by fans and pilgrims to take selfies with her.

She appreciated the arrangements of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and was awestruck after seeing the supernatural beauty of Kedarnath Dham.

She will also offer prayers at the Badrinath temple and will leave for Mumbai on Wednesday morning after attending the Vedapath puja of Lord Badrivishal.

Raveena is known for her roles in ‘Mohra’, ‘Laadla’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, ‘Anari No.1’, ‘Ghulam-E-Mustafa’, ‘Shool’ and ‘Patthar Ke Phool’, among others.

Earlier in April, she was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Patna Shukla’ in his kitty.

Her daughter Rasha, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor’s next film. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. The film is not titled yet and it’s produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Raveena will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film ‘Ghudchadi’ alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months.