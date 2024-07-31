Rasika Dugal is manifesting 'more comedy' as 'Lootcase' clocks four years

MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal on Wednesday celebrated four years of her black comedy crime film 'Lootcase', along with manifesting more comedy projects in future.



The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram where she has one million followers, and shared a string of pictures with her co-star Kunal Kemmu. The photos are stills from the movie.

She has captioned the post: "So many rangs (colours) in the life of this family...#4yearsofLootcase... Been four years to this one and I have had a special affinity for red suitcases ever since! C'mon now let's do some more comedy #puttingitoutthere," followed by a finger-crossed emoji.

Actor Gajraj Rao, who essayed the role of MLA Suyash Patil in the film dropped three red heart emojis in the comment section.

Kunal reshared the post on his Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Lata ka Aadmi."

The film featured Kunal and Rasika as husband and wife, playing the roles of Nandan Kumar, and Lata, respectively. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Aryan Prajapati, Shashi Ranjan, and Aakash Dabhade.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika is currently winning hearts of the audiences with her portrayal of Beena Tripathi in the third season of action crime thriller series 'Mirzapur'. The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and others. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Rasika is known for her work in movies like 'Anwar', 'No Smoking', 'Hijack', 'Aurangzeb', 'Lust Stories', 'Hamid', 'Manto', and 'Bombay Talkies'.

She was last seen in fantasy drama film 'Fairy Folk', written and directed by Karan Gour. It also stars Mukul Chadda.

Rasika has also featured in web series like 'Made in Heaven', 'Delhi Crime', 'A Suitable Boy', 'Out of Love', and 'Adhura'.