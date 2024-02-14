Rashmika Mandanna to appear on 'No Filter Neha' season 6

MUMBAI: "Animal" star Rashmika Mandanna is the latest film personality who is set to make an appearance on the sixth season of Neha Dhupia's podcast "No Filter Neha".

The new chapter of the celebrity talk show will see Dhupia in conversation with renowned personalities from the film industry, offering listeners an exclusive insight into their lives.

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon are already part of the guest list for "No Filter Neha" season six.

The premiere date of the podcast, also produced by Dhupia, is yet to be announced. It will premiere in a video format on JIO TV and JIO TV Plus.