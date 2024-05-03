Rashmika Mandanna captures sun-kissed selfies, admits feeling 'super duper shy’

MUMBAI: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who often shares fun videos and pictures on her social media, admitted she's camera-shy.

The 'Pushpa' actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to post a couple of sun-kissed selfies, expressing that she feels Shy even in a good light.

"When you know you have good light on you, but taking selfies makes you feel super duper shy, " wrote the actress in her caption.

Rashmika wore a black T-shirt, showcasing her natural beauty without makeup.

Soon after the actress dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comments section.

One user wrote, "National crush."

Another fan commented, "You look the prettiest."



"How can someone be so pretty," penned a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she's basking on the success of her latest movie Animal, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film became a box-office hit

The actress will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles.

Rashmika Mandanna is also busy shooting Kubera which stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.

The release date for Rashmika and Dhanush's movie Kubera hasn't been announced yet.