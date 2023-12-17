Rashmika is ‘grateful beyond words’ as 'Pushpa - The Rise’ clocks two years

Begin typing your search...

The actress, who is also a part of the blockbuster ‘Animal’, mentioned about her character Gitanjali and said these two roles are really special to her

ByIANSIANS|17 Dec 2023 7:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-17 07:15:44.0  )
MUMBAI: As her film ‘Pushpa-The Rise’ completed two years of its release on Sunday, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who gained the spotlight with her performance as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer, said that she is grateful beyond words.

Srivalli, a cherished character of hers, originated from another hit film, 'Pushpa - The Rise’. The film showcased Rashmika in a whole different avatar, which also got her the title of ‘National Crush’.

Rashmika said: “Grateful beyond words as we mark two incredible years since the release of ‘Pushpa- The Rise’. Thank you for all the love and support, I have always received from you, my loves.. It really feels so so surreal.”

The actress, who is also a part of the blockbuster ‘Animal’, mentioned about her character Gitanjali and said these two roles are really special to her.

“Right from Srivalli to Gitanjali ; characters closest to my heart,” she said.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently shooting for ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’, apart from which she also has D-51, The Girlfriend, Rainbow and Chaava.

IANS

