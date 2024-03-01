Rani Mukerji wows fans at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding event

JAMNAGAR: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant. Their pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar and no doubt it is a star-studded affair.

Various national and international artists are coming to be part of the grand celebration. Among many celebrities, actor Rani Mukerji has also arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Rani can be seen sporting a dapper grey-colored blazer with a blue shirt.

She smiled while posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, famous international artist Rihanna has also reached to be part of the festivities.

Apart from her, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Boney Kapoor were also spotted. On Wednesday, the Ambani family organized 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers.

Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents--Viren and Shaila Merchant--also took part in the 'anna seva'.

Food will be served to about 51,000 local residents, which will continue for the next few days. Sharing food is an old tradition in the Ambani family.

The family has been serving food on auspicious family occasions.

When the country was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Reliance Foundation, under the leadership of Anant Ambani's mother, Nita Ambani, ran a large food distribution program. Taking forward the family tradition, Anant Ambani has started his pre-wedding functions with 'anna seva'.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand. Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities.

The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab. CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar.