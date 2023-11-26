Rani feels "unfortunate" as she couldn't be part of Aamir's 'Lagaan'

PANAJI: Actor Rani Mukerji has been a part of the Indian film industry for a very long time. From romantic dramas like 'Hum Tum' to cop-thriller films like 'Mardaani' she has proved her versatility with every project.

On Sunday, Rani took a stroll down memory lane and revealed that the only film she felt "unfortunate" couldn't be a part of was Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan'.





During an interactive session at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Rani said, "The only film which I could say I was unfortunate that I couldn't be part of was 'Lagaan' because there was a particular date clash and Aamir was turning producer with the film and he said that "Rani I am shooting this film in a particular way, so I want all my actors in this particular place for 6 months and not move".

He wanted everybody to be there, he had this particular way. And I had already signed a film before that which was about 20 days and Aamir was like "Rani I won't be able to let you come back even for those 10 or 15 days because it would be unfair of me not to let the others travel."

I also asked the other producers if they would be okay if I left the film because I would really like to do Aamir's film, he's a close friend of mine. But the producer refused to let me go. It was very sad."

Helmed by director Ashutosh Gowariker, 'Laagan' went on to become a big hit. The film also received critical acclaim and achieved both commercial success and international recognition.

'Lagaan' also won numerous awards in India and was highly appreciated for its performances, direction, music, and cinematography.

The film continues to be regarded as a classic in Indian cinema and has left a lasting impact on viewers even today, for its powerful storytelling, memorable characters, and uplifting messages.

Meanwhile, Rani was last seen in the drama film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' which received good responses from the audience. She has still not announced her next project.



