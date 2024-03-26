Randeep Hooda shares glimpse from his first Holi with wife Lin Laishram

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda shared a glimpse from his first holi celebration with his wife Lin Laishram post-marriage. Taking to Instagram, Randeep Hooda shared a selfie, which he captioned, "Aap sabko hamari taraf se #HappyHoli."

Twinning in white, Randeep and Lin can be seen covered with bright colours. As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section with wishes. One of the users wrote, "Blessings touchwood." Another user commented, "Happy Holi Veer Savarkar. ye Holi aapke naam." Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals.

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding' and got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more. The duo reportedly fell in love during their theatre days.

Randeep Hooda is currently receiving appreciation for his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. The film was released on March 22.



