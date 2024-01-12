Randeep Hooda names his newborn stallion Veer after Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda combined work with pleasure when he met his horses at the stables located between Mumbai and Lonavala, on his way back from Pune where he had gone to flag off the Savarkar Release centenary Bike Rally.



Randeep met his old riding horse Rommel, his mare Dream Girl, whose kid Hope is named after Randeep's mother Asha, had an infant male horse which Randeep saw for the first time.

Randeep tried playing with the shy foal, who began to familiarise itself with Randeeps presence. Randeep seeing his sturdiness, graceful athleticism and nature at just 4 months of age named him Veer (Brave) after revolutionary Veer Savarkar.

When asked if the name was inspired by his latest film ‘Veer Savarkar’, Randeep shared: “Finally got the time to see my Dream Girl’s new baby boy .. he’s so cute, athletic and shy .. named him Veer .. My other ray of Hope has grown up so much and turned out so Grey and so beautiful .. my retired warrior Rommel is having a good retired life on the farm too .. feeling blessed."

Randeep Hooda will next be seen in Swatantraya Veer Savarkar, based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent leader of the armed independence struggle for Indian Independence.